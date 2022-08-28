Shadowplay: Journey to Wonderland Free Full Game

Shadowplay: Journey to Wonderland is a simple platform game based on the book "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" by Lewis Carrol. The graphics in the game is modeled on the theater of shadows which gives the game a great and unique atmosphere. Images and animations are very simple but it makes the game look very elegant and mysterious. The beautiful music playing in the background is ideally combined with the image. Close your eyes and hear the Wonderland.A touch of madness and pinch of horror. A little bit of happiness and moments of sadness.It's more than a game.. It's an unforgettable spectacle! Do you want to take part in it?Just enter to the rabbit hole..

Game features:

• Simplicity- Even less experienced players shouldn't have problems with this game

• Different Endings- Find three parts of the Queens Heart (easy)Collect all stars (medium), or end game with nine lives (hard) to see alternative endings.

• Eight Chapters- The game contains eight chapters that give the advanced player around 40-50 minutes of gameplay.

• Different canvas and backlights- player can customize the look of the game

• Beautiful graphics and music

• The unique atmosphere