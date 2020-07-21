Stendhal: Appreciating Helpers v1.35

Stendhal is a fun friendly and free multiplayer online adventure game. Start playing, get hooked... Get the source code, and add your own ideas... As a typical multiplayer online adventure game Stendhal features a rich world in which players can fight monsters and explore towns, buildings, plains, caves and dungeons. By fighting monsters and completing quests provided by NPCs, players gain experience and gold. The gold can be used to buy new items and improve the armor and weapons. Gaining experience allows the players to fight stronger monsters and explore more parts of the world.