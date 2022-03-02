TD Town Free Full Game

Defend the town, prevent a meltdown!

TD Town is a 2D Tower Defence game. Set in a town under attack, players fend off endless waves of enemies by building and upgrading towers. As the enemies scale in numbers and difficulty, how long will you survive while they descend on the power plant?

TD Town was created in Unity. Our goal was to work on our programming and game development skills. This was best achieved by creating a well-known classic, which was a Tower Defence game.