On your way to Firemore you start feeling exhausted and dizzy. You decide you have to stop at the nearest motel to take some rest. Though what seemed as a quiet night at first quickly makes a turn to a hellish nightmare while you discover the unsettling and unnerving secrets of the town's past.

Welcome to Timberlodge Inn.

Controls:

WASD ~ Movement

Mouse ~ Look

E ~ Interact

F ~ Flashlight

Right Click ~ Zoom