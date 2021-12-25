Torhaell Free Full Game

Play as the unnamed protagonist, who has fallen into what appears to be a medieval castle, in which an unexpected adventure awaits!

Fight your way through five different biomes and find out who is responsible for the downfall of Castle Torhaell.

Torhaell is an action adventure game, with some Metroidvania elements, taking inspiration from games such as Faxanadu, Metroid and Castlevania. Solely developed by myself.

Torhaell is best experienced with a controller.