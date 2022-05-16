Vacant Free Full Game

Film a ghost-hunting show.

A narrative pixel-art horror game.

Headphones strongly recommended. Many sound effects are directional for best atmosphere. Subtitles can also be enabled in the main menu or pause menu.

Play time: ~30-40 minutes

Controls:

Toggle dialogue choices: A/D or Left/Right arrow keys

Move around: A/D or Left/Right arrow keys

Select: E or Space

Pause game: Esc

Menu navigation: WASD or arrow keys

Download on Windows

Download the Windows zip below. Windows will probably block execution of the game in which case you will need to convince Microsoft Defender to run the game via More Info > Run Anyway.

Download on Mac OS

Download the Mac zip below. MacOS will probably block execution of the .app file, which you can bypass in System Preferences > Security & Privacy > General > Open Anyway.