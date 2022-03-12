Valorant Free Full Game

Valorant is a multiplayer FPS that challenges you to take part in exciting 5v5s, in which only one team can be victorious. We are talking here about an amazing Hero Shooter game created by the developers of popular games such as League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra.

The goal is to be the first team to win 13 rounds. In each round, you can be either the attackers or the defenders, which have the particularity is the 'Spike'. The mission of the attackers is to place a bomb and the defenders must defuse it. If the attackers can't place the Spike, the turn will end as soon as the team runs out of players or when time runs out. The defenders will then have won.

Although the approach is similar to that of Counter-Strike, in Valorant you only have to control a hero who has different special powers. Each Agent has four powers available. You must obtain these powers during the purchase phase, and the same goes for the weapons available.

Valorant is a spectacular tactical game, a multiplayer game with very high technical values.