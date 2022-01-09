Velocimom Free Full Game

Velocimom is a game where you have to gather as many snacks that are required to complete the level. You do this while simultaneously trying to go unnoticed by your relentless velociraptor mom who is patrolling the house. How far would you go to satiate your late night cravings?

Story:

Hugo is supposed to sleep but his sweet tooth is keeping him up at night. He has developed a habit of sneaking snacks to his room in the middle of the night to satiate his cravings. His mom eventually caught on to his behaviour and has started to stay up late to make sure Hugo doesn’t leave his room. To his surprise, mom never really looks or acts like her usual self when the sun goes down. All he knows from his vast knowledge of dinosaurs is that he probably should remain perfectly still within her proximity.