Whiteout: Resurrection Free Full Game

Whiteout: Resurrection is a RPG Maker survival horror game set in Antarctica, Greenwich Island. Discover the secrets of the abandoned island by exploring the environment and finding clues to reveal its mysterious past. Be aware of your surroundings because you're not alone. The darkness might just be hiding your worst nightmares and the snow will be covering your tracks...

GAME FEATURES:

- 2~3+ hours game jam-packed with intense moments and an intriguing story.

- Fully professionally voice acted lines that gives the game a cinematic quality!

- Atmospheric soundtrack, composed by a professional video game composer!

- Unique Freezing and Flashlight Mechanics that encourages a survivalist approach.

- Detailed lighting effects and environments that truly immerse you in the game's world.

- Play as Thomas and help him avoid the mystifying dangers of the ominous Island.

- Various creative boss fights and encounters with the enemies.

- Unlockable new outfits as you progress through the story!

INSTALLATION INSTRUCTIONS

1. Unzip the game folder using WinRar or 7Zip.

2. Launch the executable Game.exe.

3. Have fun!