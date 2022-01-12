Escape from the maniac in a new scary puzzle.

Have you ever completed quests in real life?

If you liked it, then we are ready to immerse you in a horror quest right now.

It all started with the fact that you got caught by a creepy maniac, the edge of reality in this place is a little lost. Something could be, and something could not be.

Something can be done, and something is not desirable to do, all this is in our game.

You have a task to get out of the room in 3 minutes, a scary room where fear and nervousness constantly consume you, diluting it also with the creepy atmosphere of modern horror.

There are only two choices, either to escape or to die.

Go through the rooms in 3 minutes and you will get out of this place, but remember, you have only 3 minutes in each room and the maniac is not ready to put up with the fact that you are coping.

Riddles are simple and at the same time complex, this is how our game will immerse you in itself, everything seems to be simple, but not anymore.

While time is running out, you can think and get out, but if it ends, the maniac has come up with many ways to punish you.

In the game you will find a lot of Easter eggs for various events, which makes it even more interesting to try to go through each room over and over again.

We wish you a pleasant game, and most importantly we wish you to have time to meet in 3 minutes!