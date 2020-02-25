February 25, 2020 - 9:50am
1 Freeware available for Dawn in bloody darkness, see below
The main character comes true long-awaited dream and he buys a private house. All goes well until terrible things start happening at night. You realize you're not alone here, and you can only wait for dawn.
- Stealth gameplay (you can hide in the game).
- The monsters will be looking for you.
- Several opportunities to get into another world.
- Multiple endings. What you get-depends on you!
- Grim soundtrack.
Add new comment