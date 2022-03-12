Forgeverse Free Full Game
Forgeverse is a multiplayer sandbox game that allows for building, PvP & PvE modes using an array of options (PvP, PvE, maps, items & more) when starting a server. Using the options it's possible to play survival against zombies, deathmatch, battle royale or just mess around building, it's up to you.
Customize your player with a variety of head & torso types with many accessories and options such as hats, glasses and different faces to pick from.
Visit the Forgeverse Forum here to find custom build files, modes & more: forgeverse.boards.net
Supporter Pack
This pack includes: Early build versions from 0.0.8 to 0.0.25, development screenshots, GIF's, box art, wallpapers, & the full soundtrack!
Controls
Controls can be customized to your liking in the options menu.
W,A,S,D - Movement
SPACE - Jump
1-0, SCROLLWHEEL - Scroll Through Inventory
Q,E - Scroll Through Build/Spawn Selection
LEFT ALT - Free Cursor/Build Height Offset
X - Drop Item
LEFT CLICK - Use Held Item/Build
RIGHT CLICK - Aim/Destroy Build/Copy colour
SCROLL CLICK - Reset Build Offset
CAPS LOCK - Toggle Build Toolbar
R - Rotate Build Placement
T - Chat
ESC - Pause Menu
F1 - Toggle HUD
F3 - Toggle Debug Info
F5 - Toggle 1st Person
F6 - Toggle FPS cap
F7 - Send Bug Report
F8 - Toggle DOF (good for screenshots!)
F9 - Toggle Music Track Loop
F10 - Change Music Track
F11 - Stop/Start Music Player
F12 - Take Screenshot
Forgeverse.rar
Add new comment