Forgeverse Free Full Game

Forgeverse is a multiplayer sandbox game that allows for building, PvP & PvE modes using an array of options (PvP, PvE, maps, items & more) when starting a server. Using the options it's possible to play survival against zombies, deathmatch, battle royale or just mess around building, it's up to you.

Customize your player with a variety of head & torso types with many accessories and options such as hats, glasses and different faces to pick from.

Visit the Forgeverse Forum here to find custom build files, modes & more: forgeverse.boards.net

Supporter Pack

This pack includes: Early build versions from 0.0.8 to 0.0.25, development screenshots, GIF's, box art, wallpapers, & the full soundtrack!

Controls:

Controls can be customized to your liking in the options menu.

W,A,S,D - Movement

SPACE - Jump

1-0, SCROLLWHEEL - Scroll Through Inventory

Q,E - Scroll Through Build/Spawn Selection

LEFT ALT - Free Cursor/Build Height Offset

X - Drop Item

LEFT CLICK - Use Held Item/Build

RIGHT CLICK - Aim/Destroy Build/Copy colour

SCROLL CLICK - Reset Build Offset

CAPS LOCK - Toggle Build Toolbar

R - Rotate Build Placement

T - Chat

ESC - Pause Menu

F1 - Toggle HUD

F3 - Toggle Debug Info

F5 - Toggle 1st Person

F6 - Toggle FPS cap

F7 - Send Bug Report

F8 - Toggle DOF (good for screenshots!)

F9 - Toggle Music Track Loop

F10 - Change Music Track

F11 - Stop/Start Music Player

F12 - Take Screenshot