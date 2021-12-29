December 29, 2021 - 6:30pm
1 Freeware available for The Grand Beetle Run, see below
This a short sonic-inspired runner game. You play as a beetle (trust me, its a beetle) that runs automatically and you have to move and jump to avoid hitting walls and falling. There are 6 levels and a bonus challenge mode if you beat the game.
Default Controls: (You can change them in the settings)
• Move: WASD
o Holding up makes you run faster and run over short gaps
o Holding down makes you run slower (never required)
• Jump: Space
• Pause: Escape
