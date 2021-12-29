The Grand Beetle Run

This a short sonic-inspired runner game. You play as a beetle (trust me, its a beetle) that runs automatically and you have to move and jump to avoid hitting walls and falling. There are 6 levels and a bonus challenge mode if you beat the game.

Default Controls: (You can change them in the settings)

• Move: WASD

o Holding up makes you run faster and run over short gaps

o Holding down makes you run slower (never required)

• Jump: Space

• Pause: Escape