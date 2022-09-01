Relive History, Or Redefine It.

The Great War: Western Front is the definitive WW1 strategy game coming in 2023.

Play a deciding role in history with this real-time tactical experience as you take charge in the iconic Western Front from 1914 to 1919. Pick your faction and lead your forces to victory, both by directing your armies in gritty real-time battles and by commanding your side on the Western Front as you guide high-level decisions in turn-based strategic gameplay.