The Great War: Western Front v807180 (+4 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

The Great War Western Front by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Map Resources Gold Reserves Global Supply Research # Battle Battle Supply Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Map Resources' Gold Reserves: Map Resources' Global Supply: Purchase something and the values will show correctly here. Research: Works BEST if you have at least TWO points. Spend a point and then click APPLY and the value shows here. You will THEN need to spend another point for the value to to UPDATE after you edit the number. Battle Supply: You need to place a TRENCH and then the value will show here. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp