In the Green Room shadows whisper secrets and the mind conceals the darkest truths. Four imprisoned souls with their crimes woven into intricate puzzles. Yet, in the dance of shadows, a hidden malevolence surfaces: the protagonist, a mere vessel of societal despair, harbors a sin so profound, even their own psyche dares not confront it.
Features:
Obscure Horrors: Immerse yourself in an abyss of psychological terror, where reality blurs.
Cryptic Narratives: Untangle the cryptic web of serial killers' stories through mind-bending puzzles.
The Buried Sin: Explore the depths of the protagonist's subconscious, where a heinous act is veiled.
Suffocating Atmosphere: Feel the weight of fear in an environment filled with unspoken horrors.
Controls:
Movement ~ WASD
Interact ~ E
Zoom ~ Right Click (RMB)
