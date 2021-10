A short visual novel/point & click game about someone who downloads the wrong anime from the web.

This game is more like the first Hayami-Chan game, no more paperwork!

This game has 5 stars to collect.

Star 1: DON'T PIRATE ANIME

Star 2: GETTING PARENTS HOOKED

Star 3: CLICK HERE!!

Star 4: SHE WASN'T YOUR WAIFU

Star 5: Project [REDACTED]