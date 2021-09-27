September 27, 2021 - 9:38am
1 Video available for Jagged Alliance 3, see below
A true successor to a beloved franchise - Jagged Alliance 3 is coming soon to PC.
Grand Chien, a nation of rich natural resources and deep political divides, is thrown into chaos when the elected president goes missing and a paramilitary force known as “The Legion” seizes control of the countryside.
In Jagged Alliance 3, select from a huge cast of mercenaries, all with their own unique personalities, quirks, and backstories to find the President and bring order back to the country.
Add new comment