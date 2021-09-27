Jagged Alliance 3

Rate

Total votes: 4
5
September 27, 2021 - 9:38am
1 Video available for Jagged Alliance 3, see below

A true successor to a beloved franchise - Jagged Alliance 3 is coming soon to PC.

Grand Chien, a nation of rich natural resources and deep political divides, is thrown into chaos when the elected president goes missing and a paramilitary force known as “The Legion” seizes control of the countryside.

In Jagged Alliance 3, select from a huge cast of mercenaries, all with their own unique personalities, quirks, and backstories to find the President and bring order back to the country.

Videos

Jagged Alliance 3 Announcement Trailer

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment