Lost Judgment

May 14, 2021 - 10:22am
Lost Judgment, the sequel to hit legal thriller Judgment, releases worldwide on September 24, 2021 for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One!

From the creators of the Yakuza series, Lost Judgment weaves noir narrative and action-packed investigations into a mystery thriller. With fresh cases to crack in a new location, take control of street-fighting detective Takayuki Yagami in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s upcoming action game. Do you have what it takes to solve the perfect crime?

Lost Judgment Announcement Trailer
