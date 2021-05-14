Lost Judgment, the sequel to hit legal thriller Judgment, releases worldwide on September 24, 2021 for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One!

From the creators of the Yakuza series, Lost Judgment weaves noir narrative and action-packed investigations into a mystery thriller. With fresh cases to crack in a new location, take control of street-fighting detective Takayuki Yagami in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s upcoming action game. Do you have what it takes to solve the perfect crime?