The Lost Legacy!

January 18, 2023 - 4:55pm
Play as a warrior in search of legacy.

How to Play
Earn enough coins before the timer runs out.

Endless mode: Coins, Monsters, and Potions will randomly spawn. Collecting coins increases the timer.

• Jump - W
• Move - A, D
• Dash - Right Click
• Slash Attack - Left Click
• Pause Game - P
• Restart Game - R

Credits
• Jeremy Blake - Power Up (No Copyright)
• Magic Cliffs Art Work Pack
• Casual UI Game Sounds Pack
• Hero Knight - Pixel Art Pack
• CodeMonkey Assets
• FTTGR Effects Pack
• Monsters Creatures Fantasy Pack
• Pixels Fantasy Caves
• Free Pixel Art Forest

Freeware

The Lost Legacy! Free Full Game

