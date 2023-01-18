January 18, 2023 - 4:55pm
1 Freeware available for The Lost Legacy!, see below
Play as a warrior in search of legacy.
How to Play
Earn enough coins before the timer runs out.
Endless mode: Coins, Monsters, and Potions will randomly spawn. Collecting coins increases the timer.
• Jump - W
• Move - A, D
• Dash - Right Click
• Slash Attack - Left Click
• Pause Game - P
• Restart Game - R
Credits
• Jeremy Blake - Power Up (No Copyright)
• Magic Cliffs Art Work Pack
• Casual UI Game Sounds Pack
• Hero Knight - Pixel Art Pack
• CodeMonkey Assets
• FTTGR Effects Pack
• Monsters Creatures Fantasy Pack
• Pixels Fantasy Caves
• Free Pixel Art Forest
