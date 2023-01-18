The Lost Legacy!

Play as a warrior in search of legacy.

How to Play

Earn enough coins before the timer runs out.

Endless mode: Coins, Monsters, and Potions will randomly spawn. Collecting coins increases the timer.

• Jump - W

• Move - A, D

• Dash - Right Click

• Slash Attack - Left Click

• Pause Game - P

• Restart Game - R

Credits

• Jeremy Blake - Power Up (No Copyright)

• Magic Cliffs Art Work Pack

• Casual UI Game Sounds Pack

• Hero Knight - Pixel Art Pack

• CodeMonkey Assets

• FTTGR Effects Pack

• Monsters Creatures Fantasy Pack

• Pixels Fantasy Caves

• Free Pixel Art Forest