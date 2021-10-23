October 23, 2021 - 2:36am
1 Freeware available for Molden, see below
Molden Free Full Game v1.1
Fix a broken nightmare.
Molden is a short-form survival-horror game where you must explore, figure out and fight your way through a surreal Soviet-era apartment block. Use your wits and the environment to your advantage, and you just might not succumb to this terrible dream.
Features:
Tension inducing atmosphere
Physics-based environments with destructible objects
Interactive puzzles
Retro 3D art style with no bilinear filtering in sight
40 - 50min of gameplay
MOLDEN_1.1.rar
