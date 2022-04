~ Story ~

Years after the horde have claimed Earth's surface, they find their way into Bunker 4103 - the last bastion of humanity. You awake in a remote part of the underground shelter, and if you want to remain human you must reach the bunker's deepest point: the safe room.

~ Controls ~

Z/C = Jump

X/V = Shoot (Respawn if you've become a slimepire)