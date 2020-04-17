Robot Rumble

Take part in this exciting student made game which pits you and your friend in the ultimate 2 vs 2 robot battle! The only catch, you and your friend has to pilot the same robot! Each one of you gets to either control the right or left side of the robot, so coordinating is the utmost importance! Fire missiles to destroy your opponents, but beware as their sword may reflect it back at you, the game only ends when there is only one robot standing.