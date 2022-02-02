The Rolling Balls

February 2, 2022
If you going to play casual games, so this game for you. "The Rolling Balls" - it's balance game where you control ball and pass levels. Features:

Simple and fast, beautiful music and graphics, interesting levels and more another...

Now avaliable only 6 levels because game now in early access. And now we developing new levels.

Controls:
W, A, S, D or arrows - to control the ball
R - to respawn
+ to get closer to the ball
- to move away from the ball
C - to change soundtrack
M - to mute soundtrack
P(in browser) or Escape(on PC) - to pause game
Backspace - exit to main menu

Blue point gives you 1 point
Red point gives you 5 points
Green point gives you 10 points
You need to collect minimum points, if you want to go to next level.

The Rolling Balls Free Full Game

