Titan Quest: Eternal Embers is OUT NOW on PC!

Summoned back to the East, the Hero must climb the ethereal heights of the heavens, traverse the realm of the Dragon King and travel through temple ruins on scorching sands to defeat an ancient threat.

Experience a new quest line spanning four acts, become a master of Neidan, a mystical alchemist, fight new enemies and loot unknown treasures in Titan Quest’s fourth expansion, Eternal Embers.