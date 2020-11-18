1290 AD: Sword of Conquest v1.0 Full

The year is 1290 AD. Strife befalls the old world as old and new powers clash for dominance from the calm shores of the Tyrrhenian sea to the cold plains of Ukraine. This modification for the turn-based RTS Medieval 2 Total War is meant to bring to life the struggles around the area of southeastern Europe and parts of the Near East during the rise of the Ottomans as a major power in the region. Main Features: New and highly detailed map of Southeastern Europe, Central and Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea 24 factions with historical starting positions and army rosters 200+ historical settlements Navigable rivers (Danube and Dniester) Hotseat compatible Steam compatible.