Aperture Reshade patch

Photorealistic reshade for Portal 2 that makes the game look like it was released this year.

How to install:

1. Download this mod and the latest version of Reshade from: Reshade.me

2. Run the .exe installer you downloaded

3. Press select game, and navigate to \steamapps\common\Portal 2\bin

4. Select vvis.exe and press ok, tick the box that says Direct3D 9

5. The program will ask you if you want to download a collection of standard effects, click yes.

6. Make sure everything is selected and press OK

7. Close the installer

8. Place the Aperture.ini and ReShade.ini from this zip into \steamapps\common\Portal 2\

9. Place the filmlut.png file into \Portal 2\bin\reshade-shaders\Textures

10. Launch the game, press the home key to open reshade menu

11. Select the aperture reshade preset by pressing the small arrows at the top of the menu

Done, you can use the tickboxes to disable / enable effects you want. It is important to keep the LUT tickbox enabled.