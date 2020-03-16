Full Invasion 2: Osiris 1.2 Full

Full Invasion 2 is a co-op module for Mount & Blade: Warband where players come together to survive countless waves of invading enemies and bosses. It has been voted one of the most popular multiplayer modules within the community, and is still under active development to this day.

