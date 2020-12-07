Game of Thrones: Fire and Blood v2.2 Hotfix

From the lands of always winter in the north and slaver's bay in the east, take control of your favourite characters and lead them to glory. The main campaign of the mod is now the 'War of Conquest' based on Aegon Targaryen's conquest of westeros, in addition to the main campaign you'll be able to play 14 custom campaigns which will chronicle important periods of their family history!

Hotfix to the family tree crash - for Medieval 2: Total War - Kingdoms - Game of Thrones: Fire and Blood v2.2 Full