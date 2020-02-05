The Great War v5.1.5 patch

The Great War mod is a total conversion modification for Napoleon: Total War. It creates an authentic representation of World War 1-era tactics, strategies and general warfare within the game. Including stunning new visuals that include entirely new models and textures for equipment, vehicles and more, the mod immerses you into the era with brand new gameplay unlike anything you've experienced in Total War before.

This patch removes machine gun bunkers and a few other minor fixed to make the current version of the game more playable. This patch completely replaces 5.1.4.