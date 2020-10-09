Manhunt Blood Moon 2.0 Full

Enhanted all textures (resampled orginals 2x), all effects (like particles blood splatters or bullet holes), modify AI (more agressive and can see you from a mile), change gunplay (guns have proper names and can shoot far away like in reality - shootouts are real fun now), changed damage input and output for every firearm or melee weapon (you give as much damage as you recive from foes),menu is changed a little to better fit whole snuff theme(and "Kill the Rabbit" is now properly named "Pool of Tears"), every scene has now it's own self made loading picture and Cash has finally thumbs