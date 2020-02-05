Masquerade v1.0 Full

The Masquerade is a detective adventure, with many evocative references to the film noir genre. The main pivot of our adventure is a murder and the resulting task – to uncover the guilty. The action takes place in the Outskirts of Vizima. There we will come across a caravan from Vengerberg – full of suspicious merchants, hearty dwarves, and a doppler, who in the locals’ opinion is nothing but a pain in the arse (guilty of all evil and deceit and of the murder as well).

