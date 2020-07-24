massive galaxies 3.1 Full

massive galaxies 3.1 Full


Rate

Total votes: 0
July 24, 2020 - 9:29am

Expand your galaxy up to 10,000 stars, and 5,000 AI Empires. Includes a custom star name list.

Download

More Stellaris Mods

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment