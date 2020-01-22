S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Anomaly 1.5.0 Part 3/3

Anomaly is a standalone S.T.A.L.K.E.R. mod powered by an x64 version of the X-Ray engine. Starting with version 1.5.0 Anomaly uses a custom engine build called the XRay-Monolith engine. After almost one year of development of the Anomaly 1.5.0 update, the mod continues its way on expanding and adding new features while maintaining a high level of quality and replay value.

Part 3/3 of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Anomaly 1.5.0. It does NOT require any previous versions of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Anomaly.