S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Anomaly 1.5.0 Update 4 patch

Anomaly is a standalone S.T.A.L.K.E.R. mod powered by an x64 version of the X-Ray engine. Starting with version 1.5.0 Anomaly uses a custom engine build called the XRay-Monolith engine. After almost one year of development of the Anomaly 1.5.0 update, the mod continues its way on expanding and adding new features while maintaining a high level of quality and replay value.

This is the fourth update for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Anomaly 1.5.0 B3. It also contains everything from all previous updates and hotfixes. It needs to be installed last.