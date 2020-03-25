Third Age Reforged 0.97.1 Full

Third Age Reforged 0.97.1 Full


March 25, 2020

Third Age: Reforged is a mod for Medieval II Total War, that aims to overhaul the multiplayer aspect of the Third Age Legacy, by thoroughly rebalancing the units and factions while also implementing tons of new content, maps, units, etc. (NOTE: campaign is still in development).

