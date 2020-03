Tiberium Resurrection is a Tiberian Sun mod, which tells GDI story after Nod mission Sheep's clothing (where Nod undercover as GDI mass-murdered mutants and captured Tratos), so relationship between GDI and Mutants is really bad. It will contain 4 campaign and up to 6 skirmish maps, 3 new SoundTracks and a few new units, whole new client and of course much more...

