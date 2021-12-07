8K Halo 3 looks almost next-gen

8K gaming isn't something many people can experience just yet. Indeed, unless you're powering your gaming PC with a super high-end graphics card, like an RTX 3090, RTX 3080 Ti, or an RX 6900 XT, you aren't going to be able to do it in any game outside of super old games. Speaking of which, Halo 3 is unofficially playable at 8K and man does it look good. With a little touch of reshade, 8K resolution upgrdes seem to make many older games like this not only look like new, but new games.

You'd be forgiven for thinking Halo 3 looks almost next-gen with such a visual overhaul.

Originally an Xbox 360 release in 2007, Halo 3 does look pretty dated for the 14 years that have passed. But with a resolution upgrade, custom reshade ray tracing effects, and a number of other tweaks that builds on the already impressive upgrade of the MCC edition of the game, and YouTuber Digital Dreams has made something quite special.

The textures aren't perfect, and some of the models look a little polygonal. The foliage thickness is a little lacking in some outdoor areas too, but the overall look and feel is vastly beyond anything that the original was intended to look like.

What older games would you like to see given a major visual overhaul?