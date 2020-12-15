Bring your friends back to Fortnite to unlock cool rewards

Epic doesn't have any trouble maintaining a huge player base with Fortnite, but it wants you to help it continue to do so all the same. Its new Reboot a Friend program will give serious rewards to anyone who can bring their friends back to the game. You'll need to have existing friends in Fortnite who haven't played for a while and play least one match with them to qualify, but the rewards you get could be worth the effort of convincing them to play again. At least that one time.

But what do you get for playing games with these friends? Get them to play at least one game, and you're guaranteed a Reboot Emoticon that's exclusive to this promotion and will only be available through January 4, 2021. Play five matches, and you'll unlock the Key Change lobby track. 10 matches gets you the unique Twin Talons pickaxe reward, and if you excite your friends enough to get them to play 20 matches with you, then there's a special Holofoil wrap that you can apply to a number of weapons.

These will need to be friends who haven't played in a while, but not necessarily years. As long as they haven't played Fortnite in the last 30 days, they're eligible to count towards your match total.

It's just that one friend that the promotion applies to though, so you'll want to put all your eggs in that basket and pick a friend who's most likely to stick with you through the reboot program.

This might be just the first of many opportunities to earn rewards for bringing friends back to Fortnite, though. Epic claims that this feature is currently in beta, and when it exits, it will be a permanent feature for the game, making it possible to continually unlock new rewards by bringing your friends back to the game.