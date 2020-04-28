Cyberpunk 2077 gets an 18 rating

An expected, but welcome story this morning. Cyberpunk 2077, the next big RPG from CD Projekt Red after the monstrous success of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, has been given an 18-rating in Brazil, ahead of its release in September later this year. While that's not surprising, it is good to hear, because anything less than that would have suggested a toning down of the game's violence and other adult themes. That appears not to be the case.

As if to cement this further, the lead quest writer on The Witcher and more recently, Cyberpunk 2077, Pawel Sasko said in Twitter that they don't f*?% around.

His quoted tweet also highlights why the game has been given such a rating. It includes sexual exploitation, cruelty, suicide references, mutilation, blood, sexual language, body injury,. criminal actions, prostitution, drug consumption and descriptions of it, and much more.

Not that that's all that the game will be about, but it will all feature heavily, and that means you'll need to be at least 18 to play.