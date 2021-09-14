Darkest Dungeon II Early Access hits Epic Games Store October 26

Darkest Dungeon II, the sequel to the depressingly difficult original, is hitting Epic Games Store in Early Access on October 26. If you want to be one of the first to play it, you can now pre-order the game, and you'll only have a few weeks to wait for it to become available.

The original Darkest Dungeon was a squad-based roguelike with some brutal permadeath mechanics and an absolute slog of a metagame that left you having to level up many, many heroes in brutal hours of combat and dungeon delving before throwing them at the end game in the hopes that you don't waste hours of time picking the wrong team combination.

Darkest Dungeon II will take the game in a slightly different direction, with your squad of adventurers trying to make their way to an eventual destination, rather than rehashing the same dungeons over and over. You'll have to invest more heavily in a small squad of heroes, rather than 20 or so of the same types at different levels. It's described more like Oregon Trail, but with even more permadeath.

Many of the same characters and enemies return in epic fashion, with new companions on all fronts, but most importantly, the voice over artist is back and in sounds just as gorgeously dripping with disdain and despair in the latest trailer.