Dino Crisis is back in 4K, 60FPS thanks to one modder

I first played Dino Crisis in early 2000 on my second hand PSX. It was a pirated copy that ran in black and white and even then it was terrifying. I made it about 40 minutes in before hitting a color-coded puzzle, which was all but impossible due to the greyscale experience I was faced with. But I persevered and made it a little further, even if my young self struggled to cope with the sheer terror of the dinosaurs chasing me.

That is drastically different from the repolished, upscaled, and smooth experience that is Dino Crisis' 2020 re-release, as one fan has managed to give the original PC port of the game full support for 4K resolution and 60 FPS. It's a masterpiece of remastering and fans of the original game can look forward to experiencing it in a manner like they've never seen before.

Sure it doesn't look good by modern standards. The models are blocky and lighting is basic, but it's vast improvement over the original, and shows what the dedicated work of one beloved developer, Loboto3, can do when given a challenge.

Called the Dino Crisis Classic REbirth update, this re-release has full support for DirectX 9, a new 3D rendering mode, better audio, support for widescreen, and more. You'll need the original game to get it running properly, but that's hardly hard to come by. Here's where you can find all the details on how to get it running just how you like it.