Horizon Zero Dawn patch starts to address PC issues

The first major patch for Horizon Zero Dawn on PC has been released and while it isn't likely to put all of the game's problems behind it, it will address some of them at least. Version 1.01 is now available on Steam and the Epic Games Store, and will hopefully represent the beginning of a number of fixes that bring the game in line with the quality that was expected of one of the PS4's most beautiful and beloved games.

The main fixes aren't related to the graphical issues the game has faced since launch, but should clear up some of the functionality problems players have been dealing with alongside them.

Crash/Hang Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game would crash if the SteamUI didn’t initialize properly on startup.

Functionality Issue Fixes

Fixed an issue where Concentration and other slowdown mechanics wouldn’t work for everyone.

Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving the game. We are still investigating other saved game issues as well.

Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving screenshots in Photo Mode.

———————————————--

Just as important as these fixes, however, is the new list of known issues. The developers have acknowledged that, "Some players are experiencing GPU-related hangs during gameplay," and that others are "experiencing graphical settings issues," and "performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations."

These are seeing further investigation, so perhaps in the near future we can look forward to a fix for some or all of these problems.