League of Legends looks 'realistic' in Unreal Engine 4

The graphical style of League of Legens is one that's been refined over the past few years. It went from an oversaturated, cartoonish battlefield to a much more optimized one, to one with a more subtle, DotA 2-like aesthetic,and with many other tweaks and changes in between. But it's always been based on the internal Riot Games developed engine. What would it look like with another, more modern engine?

It turns out, rather spectacular. One enterprising Unreal developer has created the main map of League of Legends, the Summoner's Rift, in Unreal Engine 4 and it looks stunningly realistic.

All the key points are there, from the marshey grasses around the river, to the steps and slides around the various jungling points, to clever lighting effects for towers and torches. But with such limited detail to start with, Wayne S had to come up with some neat additions of his own. There's realistic lighting throughout, reactive water, and uprated textures, all with accurate collision mapping and a functional map layout.

It's an impressive endeavour as a hobby project and serves as a great showcase of what Wayne S can do. Funnily enough, he has his own game he's building called Harmony, and he's after your support on Patreon. If you like his work, considering sending a few dollars his way.