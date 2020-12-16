The Mortal Kombat movie will finally launch in April

The next attempt to make a Mortal Kombat that isn't cheesily awesome is coming in April next year, after many delays — no thanks to a certain pandemic in 2020. Although there's not been a trailer or even a teaser release, we do have a poster, and most importantly, know that there's now only four months to wait until its debut for the first time. Hopefully at a time where our options for enjoying it are a little broader than they are now.

The Mortal Kombat movie has technically been in development for a decade. Warner Bros has maintained the rights since 2009 and shifted the project from one director and writer to another as it was stuck in development hell. It picked up speed after the Mortal Kombat: Rebirth short film received such fan praise, and finally after many years it's almost here.

It's been in active development since 2016 and features a cast of credible martial artists and TV actors in equal measure. It's directed by Simon McQuoid in what will be his first directorial role. The screenplay was written by Greg Russo and Dave Callham, the latter of whom has had a hand in crafting the Expendables movies, as well as Zombieland 2: Double Tap, and Wonder Woman 1984.

Details of what the film will be about or how much it will rely on game lore remain unknown for now, though we do know it will be a full reboot and won't make reference to the original films in any fashion that isn't a polite nod. At least that might mean Johnny Cage can make a comeback after his hilarious demise in the second film.

After much delays and problems caused by 2020, Mortal Kombat (that's it, that's the name) is set to release in theatres and on HBO Max on April 16, 2021.