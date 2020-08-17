Mount and Blade Bannerlord Mod Tools will be deeper than ever

Modding has always been a huge part of the Mount and Blade series, with Warband's modding scene lasting well over a decade and leading to huge creations like open world RPG servers, defense wave simulators, clever multiplayer battle alternatives, and entire game overhauls of the single player. It's what makes Warband so easy to come back to even after multiple run throughs and years of absence. The sequel, Bannerlord, will be much the same, with the developers releasing a new set of modding tools for the Early Access experience that will make it an even more customizable game than its predecessor.

The Scene Editor will let players create entirely new maps and battlegrounds to war over, adjusting terrain, flora, fauna, weather patterns, textures, particles, cloth, and models, among many other aspects of a scene — all with their own unique modification tools.

This will just be a taste of what's to come, with new batches of additional modding tools coming in the weeks and months to come.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, is expected to remain in early access through to March 2021, where it will release as a fully fledged game. If the modding tools are anything to go by though, that will just be the beginning.