The MSI GeForce RTX 3060 is available for an unbelievable price on NewEgg now

Been saving for an upgrade? Last year’s Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000-series graphics cards may not be the match of the recently released Geforce RTX 4000-series cards, but they’re still great cards, especially when available at a significant price drop. MSI’s GeForce RTX 3060 GPU has fallen to just $280 on NewEgg as part of the Memorial Day sales, its lowest ever price, and down from $364.

This means it’s a fantastic time to head on over and grab yourself a solid midrange graphics card for a gaming rig at a bargain price. As mentioned, the RTX 3060 isn’t going to be challenging the RTX 4060 any time soon, but it’s still more than respectable, with a maximum speed of 1792GHz, 12GB of GDDR6 RAM, and a total of 3584 CUDA cores.

It has four output sources in total, comprised of three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and a single HDMI 2.1 output, and rocks a maximum resolution of 7680 x 4320px. That’s a lot of pixels for sure, but gamers should keep in mind they won’t be achieving that in many games. Instead, expect this card to provide solid performance for most games at 1080p, with the chance of pushing up to 4K for some specific, undemanding games.

It’s easy to see why this has received such a discount at this time: The release of the next generation of Nvidia’s GeForce cards. Prices for the last generation of graphics cards always goes down once the next generation of more powerful, shinier, and often more expensive cards has been introduced onto the market — and a savvy shopper can take advantage of that by always making sure to swoop in on any deals as they become available. As long as they don’t mind living with last year’s hardware of course, but given how powerful gaming rigs are these days, that’s not a sacrifice that’s too tough to weather.

If you’re tempted by this deal (and we know we are) then make sure to jump on it as quickly as possible. There’s no mention as for how long this deal will last for, and while stock levels aren’t as impactful as they were in the days when cryptominers would strip shops for parts, it’s still worth jumping on deals like this as quickly as you possibly can.