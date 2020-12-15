A new Age of Empires II DE expansion is coming in January

Age of Empires II continues to be one of the most enduring real time strategy games ever made, with a brand new expansion for the Definitive Edition slated to debut in January 2021. The Lords of the West expansion will add two new civilizations with their own unique units and technologies, and three new, fully voiced campaigns.

Age of Empires II Definitive Edition was released on November 14, 2019 as a full remaster of the original Age of Empires II experience. It featured new civilizations, multiple quality of life improvements, and significantly uprated graphics and engine performance tweaks. Since then it's seen multiple new expansions, making AOEII a bigger and more varied game than ever before. This next expansion will build on that legacy, adding greater scope for single and multiplayer games.

The two new civilizations are the Burgundians, and the Sicilians. The first, is a cavalry civilization which can regain gold lost by dying knights, and has a Coustillier cavalry unit which has a powerful shock attack when it charges. The Sicilians get better farming, and stronger villagers, as well as a unique defensive structure called the Donjon which can garrison troops and produce their unique infantry unit: Serjeant.

The three campaigns are Edward Longshanks, The Grand Dukes of the West, and the Hauteveilles, giving players the options to play as both new civilizations, as well as the eponymous Longshanks as he fights his way through England, Wales, Scotland, and on to a Crusade in the Middle-East.

Age of Empires II: Lords of the West is set to release on January 26, 2021, but you can pre-order it today on Steam.