Nvidia GeForce Now leaks hints at possible future PS4 games on PC

More previously PlayStation exclusive games may be making their way to PC in the coming months, with a leak from a speculative list of GeForce Now streamed games suggesting as such. They include popular titles from the PS4 era, like God of War, and upcoming PS5 title, Horizon Forbidden West. There are even some Nintendo games, as well as some remastered classics from previous generations as yet unannounced in standalone form.

GeForce Now is one of the most popular and well represented game streaming services. I can vouch for how well it works. If you can maintain a solid 50 Mbps internet connection then you can stream a wide range of games in 1080p, 60 FPS with everything on high. It's very responsive too, registering very little input lag at all. It is limited by its list of supported games, though, which is why new releases are always exciting.

This list includes the following:

Days Gone

Demon's Souls

Derancine

Everybody's Gone to the Rapture

Ghost of Tsushima

God of War

Gran Turismo 7

Guns Up

Helldivers 2

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Ratchet and Clank

Returnal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Uncharged: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Also on the list are a number of Nintendo games, including Super Mario Bros Wii, and PC remastered classics, like GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas.

Which of these games would you be most interested in streaming? Or playing natively, when they get a general PC release?